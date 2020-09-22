Woman admits to killing mother during fight at Fort Wayne apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne woman who stabbed her mother to death last December has pleaded guilty.

Raina Swopshire, also known as Kennishewa Whitley, pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in the death of her mother, Stacy Jennings, 49, at a Greene Street apartment complex on Dec. 11, 2019.

Kennishewa Whitley

Police were called to the Villages of Hanna apartment around 3 a.m. to investigate what they called an “unknown problem.” According to court records, Swopshire called 911 and told the dispatcher that her mother tried to assault her and that she killed her. She also told the dispatcher that she took a knife from Jennings and used it to stab her.

When police arrived, Swopshire answered the door holding her cell phone and charger and was covered in blood, according to court records. Inside the apartment, police found Jennings dead with a “large amount of blood on the floor.”

Swopshire told police that Jennings had recently moved in with her. That night the two were arguing because Swopshire did not want her mother doing drugs at her home, according to court documents.

Swopshire said she eventually went to sleep in the living but she woke up to her mother fondling her, court records said. Swopshire said she punched Jennings and the two started to fight, and Jennings ran to the kitchen and grabbed a knife but Swopshire was able to take it.

She told police she “just started swinging,” court documents said. Swopshire said she boiled over and lost control.

An autopsy found that Jennings died of multiple stab wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

Swopshire will be sentenced Dec. 14.