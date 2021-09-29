Woman accused of trafficking 16-year-old to pay bills, buy drugs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman has been charged with trafficking a 16-year-old girl and getting her addicted to drugs, according to court records.

Brandy L. Treace, 46, of Fort Wayne faces charges of Promotion of Child Sexual Trafficking, Neglect of a Dependent and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Brandy Treace

According to a probable cause affidavit, police have evidence of a string of text messages between Treace and the teenage girl in which she asks the girl to perform sexual acts for money or drugs.

During one text exchange, the victim said Treace asked her to have sex with someone for $40 worth of crack, according to the affidavit.

The victim also told police that Treace introduced her to crack, saying “just try it, it’s not that bad,” the affidavit said. She’s now addicted, she told police.

She also did meth with the victim, according to the affidavit.

In an interview with police, the victim said Treace would ask to to go out to make money so they could buy crack, and asked her to get money to pay the bills, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Treace told her she should do sexual acts for money to pay household bills.

A Family Case Manager spoke with Treace. During the conversation, Treace said the victim had sex with a known drug dealer who lived two houses down from her in exchange for drugs. She also admitted to using crack with the victim on multiple occasions.

The Family Case Manager said Treace also told her the victim told her she’d been raped at gunpoint in April 2020 but Treace did not report it to police “because the suspect was a stranger,” the affidavit said.

Treace told the Family Case Manager that the activities she engaged in with the 16-year-old were not appropriate, the affidavit said.

Treace is set to be arraigned on the charges Thursday in Allen Superior Court.