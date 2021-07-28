Woman accused of threatening boy with knife at Fort Wayne playground arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was caught on video allegedly threatening children at a Fort Wayne school playground while armed with a knife in May has been arrested.

Terra Roling

Terra L. Roling, 32, of Marion was booked into the Allen County Jail midday Wednesday on two counts of felony Intimidation. She was released after posting a $12,500 bond.

According to court records, on May 15, Roling was at the Weisser Park Elementary School playground with her children when her 13-year-old son said he and another boy were battered by another boy. At that point, Roling reportedly “verbally confronted” and threatened the boy while holding a knife, then ran toward the boy and other juveniles that were with him, court records said.

Video of the altercation was shared throughout social media, along with calls for Roling’s arrest.

Roling was charged by Allen County prosecutors last week.

