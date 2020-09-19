Woman accused of setting Lansing fire that killed 3

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a woman accused of setting a fire that killed her boyfriend’s mother and two boys sent a threatening text message just before the blaze in Lansing.

Abbieana Williams is charged with murder and arson in the Sept. 3 deaths of Melissa Westen and two grandchildren, ages 8 and 4.

Police say Williams told others that she was mad at her boyfriend because she suspected he was cheating on her.

Police say Williams sent her boyfriend a text that said, “I hope your mom likes being burned alive.”

Williams’ mother says her daughter isn’t violent.

Williams wants to take a lie detector test.

