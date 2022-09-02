FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — A 52-year-old accounting specialist from Indianapolis has been charged with embezzling more than $270,000 from WFYI Public Media, which provides PBS television and NPR radio programming throughout Central Indiana.

Mindi B. Madison has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and is set to make an appearance in federal court on Sept. 15.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Madison began working as an accounting specialist for WFYI in January 2018. As part of her position, Madison has access to WFYI’s accounting software and was trusted to present legitimate expenses, claims, invoices and employee checks.

The DOJ said Madison abused her position of trust, however, and presented at least 156 fake claims and invoices for payment. Madison is said to have committed the fraud with the help of another person only referred to as Individual 1 by the DOJ.

Madison reportedly tendered WFYI check to this Individual 1, the DOJ said, who then agreed to deposit the checks into their bank account and split the illegal proceeds with Madison.

Both Madison and her accomplice are accused of using the stolen funds on personal expenditures including, but not limited to, paying rent, going to restaurants, buying groceries, fuel and utilities. In total, the DOJ said Madison embezzled approximately $270,876 from WFYI before her theft was uncovered.

Madison could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.