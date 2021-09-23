Woman accused of driving on Oklahoma bike trails with baby in back seat, sending people scattering

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma woman was taken into custody after she was seen driving on walking and bike trails at a busy lake.

Pedestrians and bicyclists had to jump out of the way as she drove nearly a mile along the pedestrian trails at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City.

Sierra Gaines courtesy of Oklahoma County Correctional Center

“It’s crazy. I mean, I’m not sure how you can hit the guard rail and not realize that you’re not where you’re supposed to be and continue driving,” said Corey Smith, a witness who called 911.

The driver has been identified as Sierra Gaines.

“At about 7:00, we’re standing by the stop sign … and a car hits the curb and flies over the guard rail and continues driving down the bike trail at Lake Hefner towards pedestrians,” Smith said.

People who were exercising and walking their dogs on the trail had to hop out of the way.

“They were terrified. They were standing in awe watching the car fly by after they ran into the grass,” Smith said. “I think that she may not have known where she was at that point.”

In a video from KFOR’s helicopter, Smith’s friend can be seen coming up behind the car on an electric unicycle trying to get a look at the license plate as Smith called 911.

“If anybody had been walking the opposite direction, they would not have seen the car and she would not have stopped for then,” Smith said.

Gaines eventually turned the car around and drove back to where she entered the trails, coming to a stop in the parking lot near a restaurant.

In the back seat, officers found a child and the car seat not strapped in.

“Unfortunately, there was a young child in the vehicle,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “The child was discovered when officers made contact with the driver of that vehicle.”

Officers who responded to the scene also reported Gaines smelled of alcohol.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

Gaines was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail and is facing charges of child endangerment and driving under the influence.