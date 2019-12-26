Woman, 18, shot outside south-side apartment dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman shot late Sunday outside an apartment complex on Fort Wayne’s south side has died.

Dominique N. Taylor, 18, was struck by gunfire while standing with a friend around 10:30 p.m. in the Villa Capri Apartments complex, on Fox Point Trail southeast of the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Decatur Road.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and died there later.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Thursday that Taylor died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police said they don’t yet know if Taylor and/or her friend were targeted or if she was struck by stray bullets.

There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.