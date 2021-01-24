Wisconsin woman arrested in LaPorte County for meth possession

Further investigation lead to the discovery of several hypodermic needles including one that contained a brown substance.

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle on Friday.

Police say, 36-year-old Nicole Orlopp of Waukesha, Wisconsin was at the Speedway at U.S. 20/U.S. 35 around 8:20 a.m. While speaking with the occupants of Orlopp’s car, the odor of burnt marijuana was detected.

Further investigation lead to the discovery of several hypodermic needles including one that contained a brown substance.

Orlopp was then taken into custody. According to police, once she was transported to the LaPorte County Jail, two plastic baggies were discovered on her that contained suspected narcotics.