BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a Wisconsin driver on multiple charges after a high-speed chase spanning two Indiana counties on Sunday.

It all started in Jackson County around 8:45 a.m., when a trooper saw a 2009 BMW speeding more than 100 mph on I-65 near the 51 mile-marker. The car sped up even more when the trooper tried to catch up to him, the report said, noting the license plate numbers were being “intentionally concealed.”

The chase continued into Bartholomew County, where another trooper near the 60 mile-marker reported they also saw the BMW speeding more than 100 mph.

Police said the driver of the BMW, Jacob G. Wroblewski, age 21, of Hales Corner, Wisconsin, fled from the troopers northbound on I-65 before exiting at the 64 mile-marker and heading eastbound on County Road 450 S. Wroblewski turned northbound on US 31 and soon entered Columbus. With the assistance of the Columbus Police Department, the vehicle was stopped on US 31 (National Road) and 25th Street.

Police said Wroblewski and his two passengers were then taken into custody without further incident.

Wroblewski was arrested on preliminary charges of Resisting Law Enforcement in a Vehicle, a Level 6 Felony, and Reckless Driving, a Class A Misdemeanor.

He was incarcerated in the Bartholomew County Jail pending his initial court appearance. Police said Wroblewski may face additional charges and citations related to the incident.

Both of the passengers were released.