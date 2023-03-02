WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Winchester man was arrested and charged on ten counts for the possession of child pornography under 12 years old, a Level 5 felony, according to the Indiana State Police.

Robert Puckett Jr., 44, was identified by detectives after an investigation into his IP address. The undercover investigation showed that he was sharing child sexual abusive material.

Officers served Puckett Jr. a search warrant that allowed them to do a complete search of his home. During the search, the Indiana State Police Forensic Examiners discovered a hard drive containing child pornography.

Puckett Jr. was transported to the Randolph County Jail.

Anyone with information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact local law enforcement.