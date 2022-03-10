FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When Christina Jewell goes to sleep at night, the last thing she sees is her son’s smiling face taped to a lamp.

The photo of Tyler Ondersma, shot to death Dec. 16 at his own home in the 1600 block of Howell Street, is the ones she sees when she wakes up, too.

After someone shot Ondersma multiple times at his home, the 24-year-old managed to call 911 from his front porch and then walk or run to a home on Richardson Street a block away.

“When he wore blue, those blue eyes would pop,” Christina Jewell said of her son, Tyler Ondersma, killed in December.

There he collapsed.

He died at a local hospital.

Monday, Fort Wayne police released a video of a man detectives are calling a suspect. The video (watch it above) is blurry, but clear enough to make out a man buried in a black hoodie. Tyler’s sister, Emily Ondersma, has blown up the video, revealing a face.

No one has been arrested, but the tight knit family is not about to give up. They hope justice will be had against “the coward” who took Ondersma’s life.

No one believes Tyler used drugs or was involved in that world. He worked regularly and rented the home on Howell Street where he lived with his two dogs Izzy and Nala, one a boxer pit bull mix and the other a blue nosed pitbull.

“Those were his babies,” Jewell said. Tyler and Emily rescued Izzy after a woman posted on Facebook she didn’t want the dog anymore.

“The dog was on the brink of death. There was no food and the dog water bowl was empty,” Emily said. “She had scabs everywhere.”

Tyler had a heart, they said. He was also romantically involved with a woman, one he’d known for four years and was at a party with a few hours before he was shot.

When he was shot, he was apparently alone, his mother and sister said.

Tyler was known for impromptu gestures of kindness. He’d show up at his sister’s home with dinner, just because he knew she was busy with her four children and a fiancé. He once bought shoes for the homeless and visited their camp behind Superior Street.

During the second day of the May 2020 protests in downtown Fort Wayne – in reaction to the George Floyd killing – he bought $100 worth of pizza and delivered it to the protesters. A video survives of him making the delivery and the thanks he received.

“He gave his friend the only six dollars Tyler had. His friend needed gas. His friend was out north. Tyler took him out the last six dollars in his pocket. If Tyler had it and you needed it, he gave it to you,” Jewell said.

Christina Jewell talked about her son’s shooting death in December and how she has tried to cope.

Tyler was part of a family that kept in touch every morning and every night. The first thing to greet him was a text message from his mother.

“I love you,” he’d tell her.

“I love you more,” she’d respond.

Tyler was the one who called her “Momma.” He was her youngest.

Her baby.

Tyler talked to his sister every day. She calls him her “best friend” to this day. She’s the one he’d turn to if he had girlfriend troubles or anything else.

His older brother, Brandon, lives in Ohio. Each night, the two played video games together before they went to sleep.

He loved fishing and was never happier than when he climbed a tree. His sister fondly pulled up a video of him scaling one, easily at that, to retrieve an arrow.

The night Tyler died, Jewell was frantically trying to get hold of him and together, with Emily, thought maybe Tyler had landed in jail.

She was almost relieved until she shared a phone call with FWPD homicide detective, Roy “R.J.” Sutphin.

“Just tell me if he’s alive,” she said to Sutphin.

The words she heard:

“I’m sorry to let you know your son passed away at the hospital.”

“I didn’t even let the detective finish talking.,” she said.

She drove to Ohio to tell Brandon.

“Tyler’s not with us no more,” she told Brandon, her voice cracking and tears falling as she tells the story. “He kept saying no. I just talked to him last night.”

Jewell said she talked to Tyler hours before he was killed and the conversation continues to haunt her.

“You know I love you mom, right?” he asked her.

Jewell came back with her usual response:

“Yeah, I love you more.”

“We need more family pictures,” he said.

A memorial to Tyler Ondersma and his fathe,r Phillip Ondersma, who died several months ago.

Now his memory is left to photos, videos, keepsakes and his ashes in tiny urns for his siblings, mother and step dad, Ron Richards to keep or wear around their necks. Emily has created an altar, complete with some of the yellow crime scene tape from that night. Jewell wears a heart around her neck, inscribed “forever in our hearts,” that she never takes off – ever.

“Your wings were ready but our hearts were not,” is another inscription Jewell has used to get through the day. “I wouldn’t want another mother to lose a child,” Jewell said through tears. “It’s really unbearable. You don’t get over it.”

Tyler had no police record, but spent a stint at the Allen County Juvenile Center after he beat someone up. Emily says it was because she was being attacked when she was pregnant. He was a student at Heritage High School, and received a G.E.D. He had no enemies, they said.

Jewell and Emily are puzzled that anything could have taken such a turn in Tyler’s life to provoke the shooting. His home had been burgled two months before his death– something Tyler had not reported – and a Playstation and money were taken. Tyler was most upset because the perpetrator maced his dogs.

They have a suspicion as to who burgled his home and possibly who was responsible for his death. Working police and Sutphin, the detective assigned to their case, they’re confident Tyler’s killing will be solved.

“He’s been great. He’s been awesome,” Jewell said.

While she has confidence in her detective, her questions are mostly why her son’s killer did what he did.

“What was the purpose? What did you gain out of taking his life?” she said.

“Why?” she said.

“I guess every parent wants to know why when their child’s been taken away the way Tyler was,” she said.

“Why couldn’t they just have injured him? He’d still be walking on this earth. Why did you have to take his life? Somebody that -Tyler probably helped this person. That’s what gets me,” she said.

“Tyler has probably helped this person one way or the other.”

For Christina Jewell, there are no answers. So far, at least.

So she goes to sleep, looking at a photo of her son taped to a lamp. And she wakes, looking at the same photo. And the question never stops.

Why?