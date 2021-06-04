Whitley County Sheriff Department warning farmers about vehicle thefts

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is posting a warning to area farmers after multiple vehicles were stolen off farm fields.

According to a Facebook post two vehicles were stolen out of farm fields over a two-day period.

Missing blue 2012 F-350 Ford

Terry Werstler is one of the farmers whose truck was stolen.

On Tuesday, Werstler was working the ground and left his blue 2012 pickup truck next to the field. A while later another truck with Allen County license plates appeared in its place.

“I’ve lived out around here all my life,” Werstler said. “You don’t think about that happening here. But I guess we need to start locking up our stuff a little better.”

Werstler said it was the first truck he ever purchased brand new. Over the past few days, he’s realized just how much was left in the truck and how much he’s missed his ‘good truck.’

“I’d like to have my truck back,” Werstler said. “It had a lot of life left in it. It was a 2012. It might seem old to a lot of people but I took really good care of it.”

If you have any information about the stolen vehicles you can reach out to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 260-244-6410.