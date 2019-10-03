Whitley County man arrested on child porn charges

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) Wednesday afternoon detectives with the Indiana State Police arrested a Whitley County man on charges of possession of child pornography and child exploitation.

The investigation by the Indiana State Police adn the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF), began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip led to a search warrant being served on the suspect’s residence by the Indiana State Police, along with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Fort Wayne Police Department.

As a result of the investigation, Derek Eugene Gaff, 38, was arrested and transported to the Whitley County Jail where he was booked into custody on the following charges:

Count 1: Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony (Under the age of 12)

Count 2: Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony (Under the age of 18)

Count 3: Child Exploitation, Level 5 Felony

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.