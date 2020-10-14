Whitley County man arrested for child porn possession

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Whitley County man has been arrested on allegations he had child pornography.

Michael D. Russell

On April 24, the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip led to a search warrant being served at the home located at 105 E. Market St. in South Whitley. The search warrant was served by Indiana State Police with assistance from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and the South Whitley Police Department.

Michael D. Russell, 39, of South Whitley was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography under 12-years-old, an arrest report said.

Anyone having any information related to cyber-crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/cybertipline.