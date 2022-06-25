CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Lake County man to 180 years in prison for killing a woman and two teenage boys found bludgeoned to death in 1998 in a house in northwest Indiana.

Fifty-two-year-old James H. Higgason III of Whiting, was sentenced Friday to three terms of 60 years each, to be served consecutively.

He was found guilty May 27 of murder and murder during the commission of a robbery. He has said he will appeal.

Prosecutors alleged Higgason and David Copley, 47, beat Elva Tamez, 36, Jerod Hodge, 18, of Chicago; and Timothy Ross, 16, of Calumet City, Illinois, to death on Jan. 18, 1998, at the woman’s Hammond home.