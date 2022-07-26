SHELBY, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff says a 10-year-old western Michigan boy who was shot by his mother before she turned the gun on herself home has died.

Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said Tuesday that tests performed on Ethan Anewishki found no brain activity.

Deputies responding to shots fired at the family’s home found the boy and his mother, 38-year-old Melissa Anewishki. Both had sustained gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mast says a friend to the mother says she had been struggling with mental health issues and went to the house to check on her. He says that as the friend entered, gunshots rang out.