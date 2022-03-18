FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — He escaped the most serious charge against him, but a man implicated in the 2020 killing of another at a Fort Wayne bar will not escape prison time.

Jesse Echavarria

An Allen Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced Jessie Echavarria to 15 years in prison on Friday in connection to the shooting death of John Ray Deremer.

Echavarria, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. As part of a plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors, felony charges of murder and using a firearm to commit a crime were dropped.

On Aug. 22, 2020, Fort Wayne police were called by Enchavarria to the The Pantry Bar at 1501 Wells St. There, they found Deremer behind the bar lying beside his pickup truck with one leg still inside, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

It appeared Deremer had been shot multiple times. Medics arrived to the scene and were unsuccessful in resuscitating Deremer.

When Enchavarria initially called emergency, he said he was attacked by Deremer, who was holding a knife. So Enchavarria shot him, he said in court documents.

Witnesses had a different story. Witnesses at the scene claimed that Echavarria unsuccessfully attempted to take the knife in Deremer’s pocket. That’s when Echavarria began shooting at Deremer.