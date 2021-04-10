Weeks long investigation leads to arrest of Bedford man for dealing heroin

BEDFORD, Ind. (WANE) – A weeks-long investigation led to the arrest of a man along Bellback Road in Bedford for dealing heroin on Friday morning.

After receiving information, officers determined that Lordmiester Swift Eagle Powers, 31, of Bedford was allegedly dealing heroin around a nearby hotel. On Friday morning, Powers was observed as a passenger in a vehicle being driven on Bellback Road toward the motel and police made a traffic stop.

A subsequent search eventually resulted in locating almost 3 grams of heroin and Powers was arrested. He was charged with dealing in a narcotic drug between 1 and 5 grams, possession of heroin, and resisting law enforcement by force.

The Bedford Police Department, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S., and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section worked on the investigation together.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.