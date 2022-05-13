FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– A spat between a couple turned into a vicious fight, leaving two men injured and facing felony charges.

Fort Wayne Police officers arrived at a home that had been covered in blood on the inside around 2:56 a.m. on May 9. Officers found blood in the bathroom, blood in the hallways, and more in the family room, according to Allen County Superior court documents.

They also found a man badly battered. The man, later identified as 23-year-old Derondrian Rashad Hughes, had gotten into a fight with his boyfriend, 28-year-old Michael Gene Perez, Jr.

Hughes initially said in court documents Perez attacked him after they had returned from a night of drinking. That attack involved a knife which Perez is accused of using to slash at Hughes as well as pulling him to the ground by his hair.

But Perez had a different version of events.



Derondrian Hughes, Michael Perez, Jr.

When the two returned home, Perez alleges that Hughes became upset because he did not ask about Hughes’ mother on Mother’s Day.

The argument became heated, and when Perez asked Hughes to leave, that’s when Hughes attacked.

“We both did what we had to,” Perez said in court documents that detailed the extent of injuries both men suffered during their brawl.

Perez had bite marks on the mouth and the left armpit, scratch marks on his forearm and face along with an injured ankle.

Hughes sustained a gash across the palm of the right hand, a bloody nose, a cut on his right ankle, and multiple scrapes to the face.

Both men have been charged by Allen County Prosecutors with one felony count each of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.