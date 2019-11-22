Wayne Trace gas station robbed at gunpoint

An armed robbery was reported at the Phillips 66 at 3220 Wayne Trace on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An armed man reportedly held up a southeast-side gas station early Friday.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 6:15 a.m. to the Phillips 66 at 3220 Wayne Trace on a report of an armed robbery.

According to a police report, a station attendant said a male came into the business, pointed a firearm at him and demanded cash. The attendant said the suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, the report said.

No injuries were reported.

Police did not release any suspect information. No other details were available.