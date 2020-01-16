Waterloo semi found to be 96,300 pounds overweight after traffic stop

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say a morning truck inspection of a Waterloo semi truck found it to be more than double the legal weight limit, leaving the contents impounded.

Trooper Eric Thumb from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division was driving through Rushville around 11:00 a.m. Thursday when he noticed a semi pulling double trailers known as a “Michigan Train” near Main St. and Park Blvd.

Thumb says he knew from his training that the trailer set up is often used to haul overweight loads with special overweight permits across northern Indiana. Thumb was able to stop the vehicle and discovered the driver, Gene Maag, 36, of Waterloo, was driving a truck with no registration plate and no required company markings or federal tax numbers on the side of the vehicle.

The maximum allowed weight for a commercial motor vehicle in Indiana, without a special permit, is 80,000 pounds. Thumb weighed the truck and its steel coil cargo, discovering a total weight of 176,300 pounds, or 96,300 pounds over the maximum allowed weight without a special permit.

The fines for the weight violation alone are just under $14,000. The truck, which belongs to Tri-State Trucking in Waterloo was impounded and the driver was cited for the overweight violation and no truck registration. The steel coils were impounded until they could be properly unloaded and legally loaded onto other trucks.