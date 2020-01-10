Waterloo man arrested after police find stolen gun, drugs

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A Waterloo man was arrested on drug and gun charges Thursday afternoon after police said they found a stolen gun and drugs in a Garrett home.
Just before 4 p.m., Auburn Police, in conjunction with U.S. Marshals out of Fort Wayne and Grand Rapids, served an active Michigan warrant on 30-year-old Jeromy D. Hurd for absconding on a parole violation. At the home in the 300 block of South Walsh Street in Garrett, authorities found:
- 1 stolen handgun
- 1.6 Pounds of Marijuana
- 82 grams of suspected Methamphetamine
- 25 Morphine Pills (Schedule II controlled substance)
- 24 Hydrocodone Pills (Schedule II controlled substance)
- Several pieces of paraphernalia
Hurd was book into the DeKalb County Jail on the warrant. Auburn Police said “numerous other charges related to the drugs and firearm are pending.”