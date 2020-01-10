Waterloo man arrested after police find stolen gun, drugs

Items seized during an arrest in Waterloo on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, are shown. (Auburn Police)

Jeromy D. Hurd

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A Waterloo man was arrested on drug and gun charges Thursday afternoon after police said they found a stolen gun and drugs in a Garrett home.

Just before 4 p.m., Auburn Police, in conjunction with U.S. Marshals out of Fort Wayne and Grand Rapids, served an active Michigan warrant on 30-year-old Jeromy D. Hurd for absconding on a parole violation. At the home in the 300 block of South Walsh Street in Garrett, authorities found:

1 stolen handgun

1.6 Pounds of Marijuana

82 grams of suspected Methamphetamine

25 Morphine Pills (Schedule II controlled substance)

24 Hydrocodone Pills (Schedule II controlled substance)

Several pieces of paraphernalia

Hurd was book into the DeKalb County Jail on the warrant. Auburn Police said “numerous other charges related to the drugs and firearm are pending.”