ASHLEY-HUDSON, Ind. (WANE) — A 19-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with child molesting.

Andrew L. Weber faces a Level 3 felony charge of Child Molesting.

According to Ashley-Hudson Police, officers launched an investigation after receiving a tip about an alleged child molesting incident that happened in November 2021 at a home in Ashley.

DeKalb County prosecutors charged Weber on Monday, and Weber was arrested on an arrest warrant.

No details about the alleged incident have been released.

A no-contact order was granted in DeKalb Superior Court.