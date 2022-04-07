ASHLEY-HUDSON, Ind. (WANE) — A 19-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with child molesting.
Andrew L. Weber faces a Level 3 felony charge of Child Molesting.
According to Ashley-Hudson Police, officers launched an investigation after receiving a tip about an alleged child molesting incident that happened in November 2021 at a home in Ashley.
DeKalb County prosecutors charged Weber on Monday, and Weber was arrested on an arrest warrant.
No details about the alleged incident have been released.
A no-contact order was granted in DeKalb Superior Court.