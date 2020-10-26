Wabash man who fatally stabbed son as he slept has died

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — The Wabash father who police said stabbed his 10-year-old son to death before being shot by police earlier this month has died.

Wabash County Prosecutor Bill Hartley Jr. said during a news conference Monday morning that 32-year-old William L. Sendelbach died Saturday after 2 1/2 weeks in a Fort Wayne hospital.

Sendelbach had faced one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder – and the possibility of life without parole – related to an incident Oct. 8 at his Wabash home.

It was before dawn that day when police were called to a home at 294 E. Maple St. on a report of a domestic dispute. When police arrived, they found 32-year-old William L. Sendelbach outside with a gun. He reportedly fired and struck a police officer in the leg.

Officers fired and hit Sendelbach several times. He was airlifted from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

When police went inside the home, officers found 10-year-old Kayden Sendelbach with a 10-inch knife in his head. The boy had been stabbed as he slept in a bed with Spiderman sheets, Hartley said.. He was taken to Riley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died.

According to the autopsy report, the boy died due to sharp force injuries of the head. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Hartley said police interviewed Sendelbach at the hospital before he died. He said he “didn’t have a good response as to why this happened,” and recognized what he did was wrong but was “not overly remorseful.”

Harley said in the home, investigators found pentagrams drawn on the floor that Sendelbach called “Devil traps.” The prosecutor said Sendelbach had a “fascination with the Devil.”

The officers who shot Sendelbach have been cleared of any wrongdoing. Harley said the shooting of Sendelbach was justified and the officers “did exactly what we expect.”

The criminal case against Sendelbach will be dropped as he’s died.