WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Washington County man has been arrested for possession of child pornography and child sex crimes.

74-year-old Jack Barton was arrested after a lengthy investigation starting in October 2022.

Trooper Mackenzie Benham began an investigation after learning of alleged sexual contact between Barton and an underaged victim. He attended a forensic interview by the Indiana Department of Child Services and the victim as part of the investigation.

There were also interviews with the suspect, Jack Barton, as well. Detectives then served a search warrant on Barton’s residence in November 2022.

Dectivties collected numerous digital devices and sent them for forensics examination by the Indiana State Police Intelligence & Investigative Technologies division.

After a review of the information and results, Barton was arrested on January 5th on the following charges.