Warsaw teacher charged with battery in student’s discipline

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana teacher faces a battery charge after she allegedly caused an 8-year-old student to repeatedly fall down while disciplining the child.

Fifty-eight-year-old Debra Wiley was arrested Friday at Harrison Elementary School in Warsaw.

WSBT-TV reports that according to court documents, Wiley was caught on camera forcibly trying to make the child standing against a wall sit down. She allegedly grabbed the youngster’s ankles, repeatedly causing the child to fall, dragged the student once and used her body weight to hold the youngster down.

Wiley is charged with one count of battery on a person under the age of 14.

