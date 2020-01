Warsaw Police are searching for this suspect in a Jan. 16, 2020, robbery. (Warsaw Police)

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Warsaw have asked for the public’s help to find a suspect in a robbery.

Photos shared by Warsaw Police show a man in a stocking hat and dark-colored coat. The department said the man is a suspect in a robbery committed Thursday.

No details about the crime were released.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call Warsaw Police at (574) 385-2210, or message the department on its Facebook page.