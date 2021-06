WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The Warsaw Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man who police say is a suspect in a theft from an area business.

The man is described in a post on Facebook as having numerous tattoos and one of the tattoos on his upper arm says “TAPOUT.”

The specific business, time and date the theft occurred has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warsaw Police Detective Division at 574-385-2210.