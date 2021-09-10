Warrant served at Decatur home in search for South Carolina homicide suspect

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities searching for a man wanted out of South Carolina for a homicide served a search warrant at a Decatur home Friday.

The suspect remains at large, however.

Sherman Jones

Decatur Police said its officers along with Allen County Sheriff’s Department SWAT officers served a “high rick search warrant” at a home in the 200 block of Piedmont Lane around 1:40 Friday afternoon.

According to police, South Carolina State Police traced homicide suspect Sherman Jones, 21, to the home using “digital information.”

Decatur Police said Jones was not found during the search.

While police worked in the area, nearby North Adams Community Schools activated its “Secure Perimeter” protocol, which prevented students going outside and unknown people from coming into the building.

Jones is wanted in a shooting at a Columbia, South Carolina apartment complex in April that left a man dead.