Warrant issued for former University of Evansville coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has issued an arrest warrant for former University of Evansville basketball coach Walter McCarty after he missed a court hearing in a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of a bank.

McCarty failed to appear for a Thursday hearing in Vanderburgh Superior Court in the lawsuit filed in March on behalf of Old National Bank alleging that had defaulted on a $75,000 “private select line of credit.”

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the 46-year-od also skipped an August hearing in that case, McCarty was fired in January by the University of Evansville after an investigation revealed allegations of off-court misconduct.

