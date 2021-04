PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) – The Portland Police Department is asking the public to help them find a wanted man.

Rickey Jenkins is wanted for the following:

Rape when victim is mentally disabled

Possession of methamphetamine

maintaining a common nuisance

Dealing marijuana

Anyone with information on Jenkins whereabouts is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 260-726-7161 or submit a tip through NIXLE.