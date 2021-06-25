Wabash man sentenced to 30 years for 2019 killing

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A man has been sentenced for a 2019 killing in Wabash.

Jerry Copeland of Wabash has been sentenced to 30 years for the murder of Richard “Alex” Watkins, according to Cpt. Matt Benson with the Wabash Police Department.

On July 15, 2019 just before 11 p.m., Wabash Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of East Main St. where they found 31-year-old Richard A. Watkins lying near the street, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Wabash County Coroner ruled the cause of death a homicide by firearm.

Wabash Police said they worked countless hours to provide evidence to the Wabash County Prosecutor William C. Hartley Jr. on Copeland.

On Friday, Judge Robert R. McCallen III accepted a guilty plea of Voluntary Manslaughter, a level 2 felony, from Copeland.