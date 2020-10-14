Wabash man charged with fatally stabbing son, shooting officer

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — The father accused of shooting a police officer and stabbing and killing his 10-year-old son has been charged.

William L. Sendelbach, 32, faces one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder related to an Oct. 8 incident at his Wabash home.

Police were called that morning to a home at 294 E. Maple St. on a report of a domestic dispute. When police arrived, they found Sendelbach outside with a gun. He reportedly fired and struck a police officer in the leg.

Officers fired and hit Sendelbach several times. He was airlifted from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

When police went inside the home, officers found 10-year-old Kayden Sendelbach with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to Riley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died.

According to the autopsy report, the boy died due to sharp force injuries of the head. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Sendelbach is still recovering from his injuries in a Fort Wayne hospital, according to police.