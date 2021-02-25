Wabash County teacher arrested, accused of shoving daughter

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A school teacher at Northfield Jr./Sr. High School was arrested by Wabash County police on Monday after police say he forcefully shoved his youngest daughter within his home.

Kevin Kling, 41, of North Manchester was arrested on allegations he knowingly or intentionally touched a family member in a rude, insolent, or angry manner in the presence of two children under 16 years during an incident at his home around 3:40 p.m.

According to court records, the daughter claimed she was doing dishes after school when Kling “grabbed her by her shoulders and pushed her into the counter,” causing her head to whip back and hit the kitchen cabinets. She did not suffer any serious injuries.

Kling’s other children also witnessed the incident, and said their father was drinking had been “drinking heavily” around the time he shoved his daughter, and there were discarded beer cans in the trash, court records said. One of the children said Kling “was drunk when he picked them up from school and that there was a beer in the van that he was consuming,” the affidavit said.

Police also believe Kling was still intoxicated when he was taken into custody.

Kling has been formally charged with Domestic Battery on a Person Less than 14 Years Old. He is currently being held at the Wabash County Jail on bond, with an initial hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.

Kling is currently listed on the Northfield Jr./Sr. High School website as a teacher. WANE 15 has reached out to the school district about his current employment status.