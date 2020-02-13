Virginia woman accused of abducting 4 kids found in Indiana

(AP) — Authorities in Indiana say a Virginia woman accused of abducting her four children and leading authorities on a nationwide chase for several months was apprehended.

Melody Bannister of Henrico, Virginia, was arrested at an Indiana gas station on Wednesday. Her children were found safe inside her car and were taken by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Virginia authorities began investigating Bannister in June 2019 after she accused a family member of abusing her children.

Authorities say the accusations were baseless and Bannister lost custody of the children.

Bannister refused to give up the children, though, and led authorities on a chase through at least eight states.