HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Criminal charges have officially been filed against two men accused of taking part in a deadly police chase that claimed the life of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith.

Both suspects made their initial hearings Monday in Hendricks County.

The judge entered not guilty pleas on behalf of the two suspects. Both men are charged with auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

The driver, Eddie Jones, 18, is also charged with murder.

Booking photo for Eddie Jones

Prosecutors played INDOT video and police dash camera footage in court, which shows the driver of a stolen SUV swerve to the right and hit Trooper Smith as he attempted to deploy stop sticks.

Prosecutors insist Jones intentionally hit Trooper Smith.

Court records claim the tragedy started at a McDonald’s on Kentucky Avenue where state troopers spotted the SUV. The SUV had been reported stolen from Jones’s mother in Missouri a week earlier.

Prosecutors believe Jones rammed two cars in the parking lot before leading police on the deadly chase.

According to the affidavit, Jones told police his glasses fell off during the chase and when he saw the trooper he hit the brakes and just lost control.

“Clearly the driver is directing the vehicle toward that trooper and trying to evade the drop sticks,” said attorney Marion Massillamany.

Attorney Massillamany isn’t connected to the case, but after reviewing the video, he said the defendant’s claim of an accident will be hard to support.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for a defense attorney to make an argument he’s not knowingly trying to hit and kill that trooper,” said Massillamany.

An underage girl was also a passenger in the back seat of the SUV during the chase.

That girl had been reported missing out of Missouri. She told police she thought Jones saw the trooper before the collision.

The 15-year-old female has been turned over to authorities. She is not being charged in connection with the incident.

INDOT video shows other state troopers rush to Trooper Smith’s side. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital but later died from his injuries. Trooper Aaron Smith was 33 years old.

According to court records, Jones and Curry came to Indiana to visit a friend in Bloomington. They were making Door Dash deliveries to make money and that’s why they stopped at the McDonald’s where they were spotted.

The car the suspects were in crashed into the guardrail near the onramp for I-70 WB at Ronald Reagan and went down an embankment. At the base of the hill, there is broken glass, car parts and even a receipt and work badge from Sikeston, MO.

Seeing the evidence, a judge agreed to hold Jones without bond pending trial.

Jones claims his passenger, 19-year-old Demareon Curry encouraged Jones to speed away and believed troopers would terminate the chase if they reached I-70.

Booking photo for Demareon Curry

Curry is being held on a $5,000 cash bond and is not allowed to leave the state without permission.

Both suspects are due back in court in August. Preliminarily their trials are set for September.