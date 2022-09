LOS ANGELES (KCBS) – Security cameras were rolling as a man pointed a gun at a woman and demanded she hand over her valuables.

LAPD says the robbery happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the parking garage of a jewelry store.

The store’s general manager said the suspect walked in and followed the victim to the elevators and robbed her, telling a witness to be quiet.

The manager said police told him the suspect was found shortly after the robbery.