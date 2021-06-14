Video circulates of Ocean City officers tazing suspects in Boardwalk vaping incident

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WDVM) — The Ocean City Police Department arrived at the area of 12th Street and the Boardwalk around 8:28 pm Saturday evening.

According to police, they approached a large group vaping on the boardwalk and informed them of a local ordinance that prohibits smoking and vaping outside of the designated areas on the Boardwalk. Police say the group dispersed but one suspect was seen starting to vape again. Police approached the group again and the suspect refused to provide identification and became disorderly.

During this encounter, a large crowd of people began to form around police as they attempted to arrest Brian Everett Anderson, 19, for failure to provide necessary identification for the violation of the local ordinance. Police say Anderson began to resist arrest and was charged with disorderly conduct, resist/interfere with arrest, assault second degree, and failure to provide proof of identity.