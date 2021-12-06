Victims, 16 and 19, found dead in home were shot multiple times, coroner says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified two victims found dead in a home near Glenbrook Square Mall on Friday.

Police cars sit outside a home on Cumberland Avenue in Fort Wayne on December 3, 2021 after two bodies were found inside.

Brendan Steave Cole, 19, of Fort Wayne and Juan Jose Ramirez, Jr., 16, from Ypsilanti, Michigan were found in a home in the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

Police and medics were called to the home, located near the split of North Clinton Street and Coldwater Road, on a report of a person down in a garage. When officers arrived, they found two victims in the home.

Both were declared dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said both Cole and Ramirez died of multiple gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled homicides.

Fort Wayne Police detectives, crime scene technicians and patrol officers spent Friday morning investigating the scene, trying to piece together what happened. Investigators searched the perimeter of the yard and collected what appeared to be evidence from the house.

The case is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.