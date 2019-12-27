Victim wakes up to three burglars in home, police call on public’s help

If anyone knows who this person is they can call Crime Stoppers 436- STOP or Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are looking for three suspects who broke into a home by smashing out the rear patio door glass in early December.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Stardale Avenue at 1 a.m. on December 7. Investigators said after getting into the home they began “ransacking the rooms”.

The victim, who was asleep in a bedroom, woke up as the suspects attempted to kick in the locked bedroom door. All three took off after the victim called police. Officers released a photo of one of the suspects and are calling on the public’s help to identify him. If anyone knows who this person is they can call Crime Stoppers 436- STOP or Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201.