FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has announced the identity of the victim killed in a hit-and-run on the 4200 block of Trier Road in Fort Wayne on Feb. 19 around 3:08 a.m.

The victim has been identified as Andrew William Follett, 28, of Fort Wayne. Follett was the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle that left the scene after the crash. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Follett’s cause of death is injuries from multiple blunt force hits during the crash.

The coroner’s office said this is the fifth traffic fatality in the city and Allen County this year.

The accident is still being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The person behind the wheel during Sunday’s hit-and-run turned himself in to police on Sunday at around 11:06 a.m.

Joshua Reid, 27, walked into the downtown Fort Wayne police station where he did not speak to investigators right away. His wife spoke to police where according to court documents, said he came home that morning and told her he got into an accident.

She went outside and saw his Ford Escape with damage to the windshield and front driver’s side.

When officers came to inspect the vehicle, they found a red stain on the front of the SUV and damage that was consistent with a pedestrian being struck.

Reid is facing a level 4 felony count of leaving the scene of an accident causing catastrophic injury or death.

He had been booked into the Allen County jail but was released on a $10,000 bond.