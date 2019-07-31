Victim hospitalized after stabbing at assisted living facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are conducting an investigation at a downtown assisted living facility after a stabbing Tuesday night.

Fort Wayne officers and medics were called to the Lamplight Inn on 300 E. Washington Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man, a resident of the facility, suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but was later downgraded to critical.

Police say staff at the Lamplight Inn identified a person of interest who they later took in custody to be interviewed. It is unclear if the person of interest is also a resident at the Lamplight Inn.