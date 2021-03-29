Victim found shot to death in vehicle ID’d as 19-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man fatally shot late Friday has been identified.

John A. Peterson, 19, from Fort Wayne was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 4600 block of Willard Drive just before 11 p.m., suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were initially called to the area of Reed Road and Vance Avenue on reports of shots fired in the area. It appeared the shooting happened there, and Peterson drove off before he succumbed to his injuries along Willard Drive, less than a half-mile away.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Monday Peterson died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Fort Wayne Police have not provided any additional details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.