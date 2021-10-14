Man shot at Fort Wayne hotel; 2nd victim shows up at hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shooting at a north Fort Wayne hotel has left a victim gravely hurt.

Police and medics were called just before 3 p.m. to the Comfort Inn at 1005 W. Washington Center Road on a report of a shooting.

According to police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb, officers arrived at the hotel to find a man in a second floor room screaming for help. He appeared to have been shot twice.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Webb said investigators have a limited description of a suspect: a male black in his 20s or 30s, 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11.

Webb said a person who matched that description arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. He was listed in non-life-threatening condition, he said.

It’s unknown at this time if that person is tied to the hotel shooting, though, Webb warned.

