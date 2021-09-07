Victim critical after shooting at Fort Wayne apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was critically hurt in a shooting at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 2 p.m. after a person walked into a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. That person was listed in critical condition.

Police believe that the alleged shooting happened at the 4000 block of Hessen Cassel, within the Three Fountains Cooperative complex.

Investigators were knocking on doors and talking to people in that area. Police found shell casings at the apartment complex, WANE 15 learned.

No other information was known. The investigation is ongoing.