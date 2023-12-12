HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested and charged with intimidation and resisting law enforcement after authorities say he threatened to show employees at the mayor’s office “what reincarnation was.”

According to an affidavit, Moses Hardin, 32, went to the mayor’s office on Tuesday because he was upset that his car was towed by EPD. A receptionist at the office told Hardin there was nothing the mayor could do about it, and deputies say Hardin began to get upset and stomp his feet and yell. A deputy at the scene said Hardin told the receptionist he would show her “reincarnation.”

A deputy attempted to place Hardin under arrest, but said he resisted and tried to push the deputy away. After he was placed in handcuffs, authorities say Hardin continued to say he would show them what reincarnation was.

The affidavit says the deputies understood Hardin’s statements to be a threat and “not a philosophical discussion of the matter.” Hardin also reportedly told authorities they would have to shoot him next time.

Hardin was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.