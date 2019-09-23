Vandals damage young grass at to-be-built Decatur baseball complex

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — The newly seeded fields at Decatur’s Hanna Nuttman Park, where a new baseball and softball complex is being built, were damaged this weekend.

Decatur Police on Monday said at some point over the weekend, someone drove through the fields where new grass is growing. Deep tire tracks were left behind.

Damage at Hanna Nuttman Park in Decatur is shown. (Decatur Police/Facebook)

The police department has asked for the culprit of the “very immature decision” to come forward, or face the consequences.

“To the person responsible we highly recommend you come forward and accept responsibility for your actions, the consequence will be less with your honesty,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post. “If you have not accepted responsibility by the end of the business day on Monday a criminal investigation will take place and when caught you will be prosecuted.”

It was July when the Decatur community gathered to break ground on the new baseball and softball complex at Hanna Nuttman Park. Hundreds of thousands of dollars was raised by the community to support the $1 million project, which will replace seven old fields.

The REV Sports Complex will have six baseball and softball fields, and added parking.

Crews just recently seeded the fields so the grass would be ready to play on by next spring. Construction on the complex is ongoing.

The police department said in the Facebook post that “there are several businesses that surround Hanna Nuttman Park and undoubtedly their cameras will have captured your actions, not to mention the perfect tire tread pattern you left as evidence.” Police asked that anyone with information on the vandalism come forward.