Van Wert police investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning; 19-year-old dead

23-year-old Trey Jones has been charged with one count of Reckless Homicide, a Felony of the 3rd Degree.

VAN WERT, Ohio. (WANE) – Police in Van Wert are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

According to Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach, his office received a 9-1-1 call just before 1 a.m. saying that someone had been shot at a home in Venedocia.

When police arrived to the scene, they found 19-year-old George McLaurine, of Lima, Ohio shot, unconscious and not breathing in the yard beside the home. CPR was performed until EMS arrived.

McLaurine was was transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have arrested 23-year-old Trey Jones of Spencerville. He is charged with a count of Reckless Homicide.

According to Sherriff Riggenbach, Jones was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held pending an arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.

Sheriff Riggenbach said the incident remains under investigation and additional charges could be presented at a later date.