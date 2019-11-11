Van Wert County auditor, 2 deputies indicted

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — Van Wert County’s auditor and two deputies in his office have been criminally indicted after authorities said they broke into the county treasurer’s office, hacked into a computer and tampered with records.

Auditor Philip Baxter is charged felony breaking and entering and unauthorized use of property, along with misdemeanor intimidation.

Julienne Rolsten, a deputy county auditor, is charged with felony breaking and entering, tampering with records, and unauthorized use of property, computer, cable, or telecommunications property. Another deputy, Juliann Zinn, is charged with one count of felony breaking and entering.

A Van Wert County Grand Jury handed down the indictments last week.

According to a report in The Van Wert Independent, on May 30, a break-in happened at the Van Wert County Treasurer’s Office, inside the Van Wert County Courthouse. Rolsten and Baxter allegedly tried to gain access to computers or other devices or systems, and Rolsten was also charged with possible computer hacking, the newspaper reported.

Rolsten is also accused of “falsify, destroy, remove, conceal, alter, deface, or mutilate any writing, computer software, data, or record” … or “utter any writing or record, knowing it had been tampered with,” the newspaper reported.

The case was assigned to a special prosecutor out of Henry County, Gwen Howe-Gebers. WANE 15 reached out to Howe-Gebers on Monday but we have not heard back.

Baxter, Rolsten and Zinn have not yet been arrested.

Baxter was elected in 2018 and is in his first year as Van Wert County auditor.