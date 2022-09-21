VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m. Wednesday morning on a section of railroad near Lucas Street and Jamieson Road in northern Vigo County. When arriving on scene police said that no driver could be located. The driver was eventually located walking about 1 mile from the scene. She told police she had been going to call 911.

Police said the incident began when the driver had attempted to turn around on the tracks and her van got stuck. Shortly after the driver left the vehicle the two separate trains crashed into it. Train conductors told police that their lights made it difficult to see the van on the tracks.

The driver of the van, Penny Troxal, 50, of Brazil was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating with expired plates.

The railroad had to be shut down for around 6 hours as crews worked to remove 3 engines from service due to the damage caused. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

1st Update: According to Vigo County dispatch, a vehicle was hit by a train going westbound, and a second train going eastbound early Wednesday morning.

Dispatch said the area has since been cleaned up. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

Original Report:

Crews are responding to the scene of a train vs. vehicle accident in northern Vigo County early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened near Jamieson Road and North Lucas Street and dispatch said the call came in around 4:30 a.m.

Dispatch said people should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we get more information.